More than $20,000, methamphetamine and firearms have been seized in a crackdown on organised crime in Southland.

Police in the region brought in the haul after carrying out search warrants in the area over the past two weeks.

Detective John Kean, officer in charge of Organised Crime in Southland, said nine men and a woman have been charged in relation to drugs and firearms offences and other matters, as a result.

Kean said eight firearms were seized in the sting. He did not, however, reveal how much of the Class A drug was found.

Kean said the arrests came as authorities in the region carry out an ongoing focus on organised crime.

"Southland Police are committed to targeting organised crime and holding offenders to account.

"We will continue in our efforts to disrupt, deter and dismantle organised crime networks in the area."