A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in an Auckland suburb early this morning.

Police and emergency crews were called to St Johns Rd, in St Johns, just before 7am. They remain at the scene half an hour later.

The victim - who police confirmed was an adult - has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokeswoman said they received several reports of the accident starting from about 6.50am.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to pass the scene with care and to expect some delays as emergency crews clear the crash site.