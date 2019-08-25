Wind, chill, showers today and more settled and fine weather to follow.

But this may mean Auckland missing out on getting the most consecutive days with rain in a month.

Still, it comes as good news for those tired of days that have been wet, wet, wet.

MetService is forecasting a broad, low pressure trough east of the South Island to bring very strong westerly winds over central and northern New Zealand today.

Showers will disappear and fine weather is on the cards for Wednesday.

A rain day is when at least 0.1 mm of rain occurs in 1⃣ day.



☔️ Auckland at Mangere has observed 24 rain days in August



☔️ The record, set last month, is 28 days



☔️ Rain will need to fall 5 out of the next 6 days for a new record



☔️ Auckland August normal is rain 20 days pic.twitter.com/UpchP2UXvM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 25, 2019

"More settled weather is expected tomorrow as a ridge builds over the country from the west and showers become few and far between," said MetService meteorologist Andy Best.

"On Wednesday, that ridge is expected to drift north over the North Island bringing fine weather to most places after a cool start."

This means frosts are likely over the central North Island.

Auckland is on track to beat its record of most rainy days, which currently stands at 27, if rain continues through to Wednesday.

Ahead of the front on Wednesday, it's going to be windy as northwesterlies spread up the South Island - moving through Otago by midday - and followed by cool southwesterlies.

A broad ridge of high pressure will ensure much of New Zealand will end the week with mostly fine conditions, Best said.

Here's a look at temperature anomalies (difference from average) over the next several days.



After a chilly Monday (blue colours), the South Island will see another warmup beginning Tuesday.



In the North Island, generally clear skies will bring comfortable days and cool nights. pic.twitter.com/rDphux1tbO — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 25, 2019



Philip Duncan of WeatherWatch says it would be mostly cloudy with showers for the western North Island today, and the Bay of Plenty can expect a mainly dry day except for a few afternoon showers.

The east of the North Island can also expect a mainly dry day with high clouds, and northwesterlies tending westerly this afternoon.

However, it will be a wet Monday in the South Island with rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms for the West Coast, easing to showers in the afternoon.

Canterbury is forecast to have a dry start but showers will develop by afternoon and rain for inland areas by evening with snow to 500m.