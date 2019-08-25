Three young people are being sought by police after allegedly forcing a 70-year-old man from his car and stealing the vehicle in Hastings.

Police said the attack happened about 2.30pm on Saturday when the man was assaulted and pulled from his silver Subaru (Reg No FMU640) in Townshend St, which runs between main thoroughfares Heretaunga St West and Southampton St in the suburb of St Leonards.

The victim was punched in the head and about the body in what police believe was a premeditated attack by a woman and two men, before they left the man in the street and drove off in his vehicle. The man did not require hospital treatment, police said.

The car was soon afterwards used in a petrol drive-off from a Z service station at the corner of Maddison Street and Heretaunga Street East.

No one had been apprehended by early-afternoon today and police were concentrating on a search for the vehicle, a driver described as being a fair-skinned Maori woman of solid build and possibly aged in the mid-20s. She wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Her accomplices were described only as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

Detective Ryan Kemsley, of Hawke's Bay CIB, said it was likely the offenders would have been seen in the area, and people who had been in the Townshend St area about the time of the incidents were asked to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident revived memories of a July 2018 attack in which a man was forced into his car in the Hastings Countdown Foodmarket carpark,m driven to an ATM to withdraw funds from his bank account, and then left alone in his car as the offenders abandoned his vehicle near the supermarket.

Two women charged in relation to that incident are still facing court proceedings, but police were earlier n that inquiry also seeking a possible third suspect who had not been identified.