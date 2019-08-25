Police are seeking information after an elderly gentleman was assaulted in a carjacking in Hastings.

Police said the man was pulled from his silver Subaru, on Townshend St, about 2.30pm yesterday.

The three offenders then drove off in his vehicle, with the registration number FMU640.

A short time later the vehicle was used in a petrol drive-off from a Z service station, at the corner of Maddison St and Heretaunga St West.

The driver is described as being a fair-skinned Maori woman in her mid-20s, of solid build.

She was wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts and sneakers.

Two men were described only as wearing dark hoodies and face masks.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or anything suspicious on Townshend St before or after the incident, is asked to contact Hastings Police on 06 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.