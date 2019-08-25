Hundreds of people have turned out for a protest to save the Bayfair underpass.

The protest, called "Hands Off Our Underpass", is happening between 1.30pm and 2.30pm today at the current site of the Bayfair underpass.

People are carrying placards saying things like: "don't take our tunnel" and "fix it or Baylink fails". Many of the protesters are cyclists.

The underpass runs underneath Maunganui Rd at the intersection of State Highway 2 with Girven and Matapihi roads.

Many of those attending the protest are carrying placards. Photo/George Novak.

Last month the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) announced it would no longer build a new Maunganui Rd underpass as part of the Baypark to Bayfair project because of the $33m cost and extended timeframe.

The existing underpass, popular with school students and commuters, would be demolished in October.

This caused a community outcry, with nearby school parents, business owners and transport advocates getting involved in the debate.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless recently wrote a letter to the NZTA requesting an urgent "rethink" and that the situation had become "unacceptable".

In a previous article, NZTA was asked whether it would consider stalling the project and acting regional director Ross I'Anson said it was aware of disappointment and concerns regarding the underpass' removal. However, keeping it was no longer an affordable option.

The transport agency earlier indicated it would not attend today's protest.