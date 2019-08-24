A northbound lane of Auckland's Northern Motorway is blocked after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The left lane is currently blocked. NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists through the Greville Rd off-ramp area to expect delays.

Queues are building just north of Wairau Valley, NZTA said, and motorists are asked to take extra care through the area.

Pictures sent to the Herald show at least three cars caught up in the crash.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, State Highway 3, near Waitomo, remains closed to trucks after a crash south of Golf Rd earlier today.