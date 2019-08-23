A five-car pile up in central Christchurch had emergency services rushing to the scene with reports of occupants trapped in vehicles.

The five-vehicle crash occurred just after 7pm at the busy intersection of Sherborne St and Bealey Ave.

Police and fire services are already at the scene, with ambulance on its way as of 7.15pm.

Police reported the northbound lane of Bealey Ave was blocked.

Advertisement

There is no detail on injuries from the crash, but police have been informed of occupants trapped in vehicles.

MORE TO COME