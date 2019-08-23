BEEHIVE_DIARIES

NZ Herald senior writer Claire Trevett looks back at a week in which Winston Peters rejected flowers, the Electoral Commission rejected Hannah Tamaki, and Stuart Nash joined Shane Jones' Air NZ protest line.

Monday: Winston Peters goes dumpster diving, Hannah Tamaki's new trick

NZ First leader Winston Peters was spotted rifling through a bin at Auckland Airport on his way to Wellington.

No, he had not fallen on hard times.

The deputy Prime Minister had resorted to dumpster-diving for a newspaper to read on the plane, and was heard voicing some frustration at Air NZ's decision to stop stocking newspapers.

