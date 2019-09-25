An Uber driver who killed a beloved father-of-four has been sentenced to 200 hours community work.

Daljinder Singh struck pedestrian Daniel Kopa with such force in June 2017 that he was propelled about 15 metres and his shoes were knocked off.

The fatal crash happened on Hobson St in Auckland's CBD.

Singh had denied operating a vehicle carelessly causing death but was found guilty after a judge alone trial.

Today Judge Peter Butler said: "Having heard the case it is clear to me that neither you nor Mr Kopa saw each other in the seconds leading up to the collision."

The judge sentenced Singh to 200 hours of community work. He will also pay $5000 in reparations that he had offered.

Earlier, Kopa's widow Calli Cleland told the court about the phone call on June 6 that changed her life forever and how she rushed to her husband's hospital bedside.

That drive seemed to take forever, she said.

"When I arrived at hospital I was not allowed to see Dann as they were admitting him to critical care. The waiting was torture."

Seeing him for the first time on life support was the "most confronting thing" she had ever seen.

Cleland described how she tried to explain to her young daughters what had happened.

Kopa had suffered a big bang to his head, and his brain had fallen asleep, she told them.

One of her daughters asked if he was going to die.

"Yes baby, I think daddy is going to die. And we sat and hugged crying," she said

"As a parent nothing can prepare you for that conversation."

Since then many more gut-wrenching conversations had followed, she said.

Having the girls was simultaneously the best and worst thing about losing Kopa, she said.

Watching them grieve was painful but they were also what she continued on for.

"They are daily reminders of the gorgeous man I fell in love with when I was a teenager."

Cleland wished Singh the best moving forwards, saying she did not harbour ill-feelings towards him.

"You and I will always carry the 6th June 2017 with us but please don't let it ruin your life."

CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kopa had nearly finished crossing all four lanes of the one-way street when he was struck by the car, just short of the footpath.

Before Kopa died in hospital he had a tattoo in dedication of his children completed as a last wish.

A flood of public support followed with a Givealittle page for Kopa's young family raising just over $136,000.

Tributes made to the slain father included words published by close friend, and Auckland mayor, Phil Goff.

"I had a chance to say my goodbyes to Dann ... It is absolutely heartbreaking for Calli to lose the love of her life and for four little girls to grow up without their dad," Goff said.

During Singh's trial the first police officer to arrive at the scene of the crash, Joseph Gaffney, told the court he was there within minutes and established a cordon.

The Uber driver returned a no-alcohol reading when breath tested by Gaffney.

Singh then made a statement at the Auckland police station, which included the words: "It happened very quickly, in the blink of an eye".