Auckland Council will not be rolling out the welcome mat to freedom campers any time soon after councillors kicked the issue for touch until after October's local body elections.

Councillors today unanimously supported a proposal to hold talks with the Government to tighten restrictions on freedom camping.

This follows widespread concerns from communities and local boards to allow freedom camping at hundreds of sites, sparking concerns about toilets, alcohol consumption, bad behaviour and conflict with neighbours.

Goff said the council has to comply with legislation passed in 2011 which takes a very permissive approach to freedom camping.

Advertisement

"With rapid growth in freedom camping and an irresponsible approach by a minority of campers, Aucklanders have expressed concern around the need to exercise control over freedom camping – I share their concern.

"Council and commercial camping grounds are quite cheap to stay at and offer proper facilities, and that's where we would want most campervans to stay overnight.

Communities don't want public parking areas and reserves to be overwhelmed or damaged by overnight campers," he said.

Council officers have been asked to report back on a new set of proposals which has a general rule restricting freedom camping across the city, protects reserves in residential areas, and includes the prohibited and restricted sites agreed by the hearings panel considering the bylaw.

The new proposals will be subject to further consultation.

Councillor Daniel Newman said it is necessary to start again on freedom camping.

"The community will appreciate this change, which will take time to implement. I want to congratulate Mayor Goff on his leadership on this matter," he said.