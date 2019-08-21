A legal battle in Sydney, Australia is under way with a Māori group claiming valuable land was given to them by Aboriginal people 200 years ago.

The leader of Ngāti Rangihou Kanguru hapū maintains that in the early 1800s aboriginal leaders entrusted their Māori king to 112 acres in Parramatta, which is now Sydney's biggest CBD, according to 9 News.

However, the City of Parramatta Council is disputing the claims being made.

The disputed area is an Eastern section of cental Parramatta, taking in parklands and reserves along with part of a river. Photo / 9 News

The disputed area is an Eastern section of central Parramatta, taking in parklands and reserves, Rangihou Reserve, Robin Thomas Reserve and James Ruse Reserve, along with part of a river.

Mustering strength from their Māori ancestors, the group is preparing to take their ancient culture into a modern-day legal battle.

"We are here to reclaim Rangihou land," Rangihou leader Lady Crown told 9 News.

"We want acknowledgement and recognition. We want the history books corrected and compensation for damages of the land.

"We have the first laws in time, so our laws stand above any other law in the land."

In a statement, the City of Parramatta Council "disputes the claims being made and have applied to have the matter dismissed."

According to the City of Parramatta Council's research, the Rangihou Reserve in Parramatta was central to Māori activity in Australia in the early 1800s.

This was mainly due to the support and encouragement of English born priest Samuel Marsden who purchased land close to Parramatta on the south side of the river and set up a school and farm to be used by his Māori visitors.

The site, that he called Newlands, was in the area surrounding the Rangihou Reserve, originally the territory of the Burramattagal clan of the Darug people.

A decision would be made within a matter of weeks.

In March, the Māori group attempted to forcibly seize Rangihou by changing the locks on the Waratah soccer club and charging for parking in their own setup.

However, the group was evicted four days later.

Currently in New Zealand, Māori protesters have been trying to stop Fletcher Building's housing development on Ihumātao by occupying the land.

The disputed block of land in Māngere has become a flashpoint for Māori land rights around the country.

Today, hundreds of protesters have started their march to Jacinda Ardern's electorate office to invite her to Ihumātao.