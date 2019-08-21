By RNZ

Around 100 people are taking part in a hīkoi to the Prime Minister's electorate office over Ihumātao, asking her to visit the site.

The participants will deliver a petition, signed by more than 25,000 people, urging Jacinda Ardern to travel to Ihumātao to experience the whenua - the land - herself.

The hīkoi to the Prime Minister's electorate office over Ihumātao has begun, with tamariki at the front.



Follow live updates here: https://t.co/I3xclCGm6W pic.twitter.com/a74JVC4LFR — RNZ (@radionz) August 21, 2019

The petition says without a personal visit they don't think the prime minister has a true sense of why the land matters so much and what's at stake if it's lost.

The hīkoi participants began the march at 8am, with the group singing as it left Ihumātao.

An RNZ reporter said the mood is "upbeat with a lot of chanting and the rain has cleared".

People have been occupying the whenua for 30 days, since an eviction notice was served.

On the Facebook event, more than 300 people have said they're going to take part in the hīkoi.

Ihumātao protesters on the hīkoi to the Prime Minister's electorate office. Photo / Khalia Strong

Buses will take people part of the way.

It's unlikely the prime minister will be there, as today is a sitting day in Parliament.

On Monday Ardern said her visiting was not the resolution, but didn't rule out visiting Ihumātao in the future.

"It is not about me," she said.

"Me visiting doesn't get us closer to a resolution, that ultimately needs to come from mana whenua," Ardern said.

"I haven't ruled out visiting in the future but right now I see it as a distraction to finding a resolution."

People are arriving here at Ihumātao to take part in a hīkoi to the Prime Minister's electorate office, asking her to visit the site. pic.twitter.com/dan79qwTXW — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@TeManuKorihi) August 21, 2019

During the 1975 hikoi when asked if she thought Pākehā would listen Dame Whina Cooper replied,



“Good gracious, it’s our land…of course they will, I have every hope that the Pākehā would.”



When #Ihumātao hikoi reaches @jacindaardern office hoping our PM will be there to listen. pic.twitter.com/4NCsaHOsbf — Dr Stephen Clarke (@StephenClarkeNZ) August 21, 2019

- RNZ