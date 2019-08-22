Tax on tax

Well the report is out, we are being fleeced. Who could possibly have seen that coming? The real villains in this equation are the government - red or blue, it does not matter.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been stolen/misappropriated in fuel tax collected off generations, yet we are continually told that there is no money to pay for infrastructure.
Tax increase on tax increase and when they think you have forgotten, more tax increases, plus Auckland special tax. Then, to rub salt into the wound, add GST onto all that tax. Tax on a tax.
