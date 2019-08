Fears are raised over an Auckland teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Chloe Mears, 17, hasn't been seen since late on Sunday night at her Sturdee Rd, Manurewa, residence, police said.

They now hold "serious concerns" for her welfare, police said, as it is believed she may need medical attention.

Police are asking the public to help them find her.

Anyone who sees Mears is asked to immediately call police on 111.