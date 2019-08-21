There are reports of heavy police presence in the Levin region, with suggestion three prisoners have escaped police custody.

NZ Police said they were working to get some information and will be issuing something proactively as soon as they're able.

A social media post on Levin Crime Watch said three prisoners had escaped police and were now on the run.

The post suggested one person had escaped in a white wagon and two others were on foot.

Advertisement

Another post in Undercover Palmy suggested the escapees had "jumped in a car with a man at Countdown who dropped them off at a car yard before going to the Police Station".

One of the escapees was described as having a tattoo from ear to ear, wearing a yellow jersey, long pants and no shoes - only socks.

More to come.