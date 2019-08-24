Twice, breast cancer tried to take Helene Ravlich's life. But she survived.

She plans to celebrate that survival by having a mastectomy tattoo inked over and around her reconstructed breast.

In November, Ravlich will sit down with Seventh Day Studio tattoo artist Hannah Nova Dudley and design a mastectomy tattoo similar to the floral designs used by high-profile American tattoo artist David Allen.

Ravlich, an Auckland freelance writer and mum-of-one, will be inked free of charge as part of a celebration of the 15 years of partnership between hair care products manufacturer ghd and the Breast Cancer Foundation

