It is always intriguing how stories align. How coincidence plays a role in life.

For instance there was a New Zealand education story on Sunday, followed by an Australian story on Monday, followed by a ... well, it's all in the podcast this week.

Prisoners voting. Here we go again chasing our collective tail.

And we talk with Currency Wars author James (Jim) Rickards about his new book Aftermath, Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos. A must listen.

And as always, some feedback with Carolyn.

