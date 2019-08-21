On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The other lesson was the trouble the party had in selling policies such as KiwiBuild in two successive elections because there was (well-founded, as it turned out) scepticism about the capacity to deliver on it.
It was the Green Party's idea to set up a unit to cost policy promises, but one Labour supported having struggled with that through its nine years in Opposition.
It should technically have benefits to political parties, especially those in Opposition who do not have the same resources or staff to undertake such work.
It would also have benefits to the voters, who would have more than a politician's word to rely on in assessing the viability of those policies.
They could have some faith in whether politicians could actually deliver on what it was promising.
So it may surprise some that the immediate response to Robertson's announcement of the Parliamentary Budget Office was National Party leader Simon Bridges accusing the Government of trying to screw the scrum, and Robertson accusing Bridges of going all Australian-style attack politics out of spite.