10.46am:

Wairoa Bridge has reopened after a truck transporting chemicals crashed on State Highway 2 this morning.

NZTA said the crash scene was now fully cleared with traffic moving in both directions, although general congestion remained heavy around the area.

EARLIER: A police spokeswoman said the crash happened just before 9am near the State Highway 2 and Te Puna Station Rd intersection.

She said the Wairoa Bridge was closed as a result.



ROAD OPEN - UPDATE 10:35AM

There were no injuries reported in the crash, but emergency services were working to clear a lane or get diversions in place, she said.

She said traffic was building and many were sitting at a standstill.

NZTA said detours were in place westbound from Wairoa Rd to Poripori Rd to SH29 and eastbound from Moffat Rd to Poripori Rd to SH29.

There has also been a chemical spill from the truck and emergency services are working to clear it up, however there is no risk to the public, the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, car has been spotted submerged in the water near Wairoa Bridge this morning.

A police spokeswoman said it was a stolen car and arrangements were being made to remove it.