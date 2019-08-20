Shoppers at an Auckland supermarket faced a mad and very wet dash to the car late last night, after heavy rain flooded the carpark.

The parking lot at the New World Devonport, on Bartley Terrace, was left looking more like a swimming pool when heavy rain started to fall around 9pm to 10pm.

Local man Chris Gray shared photos of the area online, saying the latest downpour had caused a big flood at the site.

More rain is due today.

The MetService reported a huge downpour over the city - with the greatest accumulation of rain over the last 12 hours totalling 34.5mm.

Advertisement

Around 9pm yesterday, up to 23.5mm of rain fell in one hour, meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said.



Moisture over the next week 👉 lots of it around New Zealand!



Auckland has already received its normal August rainfall & there is 10 days to go in the month 💧💧💧 pic.twitter.com/7SRxc8FPzI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 20, 2019

Weather stations near Takapuna reported rainfall amounts of 27 to 28mm.

More showers are expected in the Auckland region and Northland this morning, before fine spells take over.

However, more rain is on the forecast in and around Auckland and northern parts of the North Island.