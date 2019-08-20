A defiant Alan Jones has denied he has a problem with women and is not worried if his advertisers walk.

An increasing number of Australian businesses have withdraw their support for Jones' breakfast radio show on 2GB after comments he made about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This afternoon Chemist Warehouse was the latest company to announce it was withdrawing its advertising, news.com.au reports.

In an interview with Nine News today, Jones said he had no comment to make about the advertisers that had left, saying they could make their own judgment.

"But if they go, there'll be others to take their place," he said.

When asked whether he had a problem with women, Jones said "I think you better ask women that", adding that he had received many letters of support in the past 48 hours from the women he had helped in the past.

He also said he was now the victim of a vicious social media campaign.

"It seems to be okay that you can, in social media, about Alan Jones, say that we should kill him," he said. "The language used about me is just extraordinary."

Jones said his comments about Ardern and that Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat" were "metaphorical comments" but "if I give offence I always apologise for that".

Earlier Ardern delivered a cheeky sledge to the broadcaster when asked about the controversy.

"I don't have an opinion on every single person who says something about me. Particularly given this is an Australian commentator, we've got enough of our own to occupy my time," she told The AM Show.

But she did say she thought the response may be best delivered on the rugby field, pointing to Jones' past as coach of the Wallabies from 1984 to 1988.

"I understand that [Jones] of course used to be closely linked to the Wallabies … let's just say that I think revenge is best served through a Bledisloe Cup," Ardern said.

She did not want to be drawn into whether Jones' comments were too aggressive or whether he should be fired, saying "it's a matter for across the ditch".

"I am a politician, I am open for criticism and, of course, we should all be held to account and the idea that any politician could or should be protected, I absolutely rally against that.

"You should see my social media. We sign up for that when we are politicians. I have tried very hard, specifically on this Alan Jones comment, you won't find me having particularly reacted or responded."

Jones' role as a radio broadcaster for 2GB is now on the line after his comment about Ardern saw a string of advertisers withdraw their support for his show.

The exodus of advertising from Jones' show continued today with Chemist Warehouse the latest company to withdraw its support.

The pharmacy chain tweeted confirmation that it had, as of Monday 19th August, withdrawn advertising from Jones' breakfast show.

Thanks @astaradara , Chemist Warehouse can confirm it has, as of Monday 19th August, withdrawn advertising on the Alan Jones Breakfast Show. — Chemist Warehouse (@ChemistWhouse) August 20, 2019

It follows the departure of 18 other businesses including Big W, Mercedes Benz, Bunnings and Anytime Fitness.

However, brands like Domayne, Harvey Norman, Commonwealth Bank and Nick Scali continue to support him.

Jones initially doubled down on his comments before apologising to Ardern.

Macquarie Media chairman Russell Tate said Jones had been advised he would be fired if a similar incident occurs.

The 78-year-old broadcaster criticised Ardern last Thursday after she said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change at a forum in Tuvalu.

"Here she is preaching on global warming and saying that we've got to do something about climate change," Jones said on his programme.

"I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.

"She's a clown, Jacinda Ardern; a complete clown."

He later wrote on social media that Ardern was "a joke, this woman; an absolute and utter lightweight".

Jones, who previously suggested former Prime Minister Julia Gillard should be put in a "chaff bag" and thrown out to sea, initially insisted his comments had been "wilfully misrepresented" before acknowledging he was in the wrong.

Last night ABC's Media Watch aired new audio that revealed more concerning comments.

The clip was taken from Jones' 2GB radio programme on August 15, and was part of his original attack against Ardern.

In it, the audibly angry host can be heard saying: "This lightweight New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is challenging Scott Morrison over climate change. Now I hope Scott Morrison gets tough here with a few backhanders … hasn't got a clue this woman."

The comments emerged after Jones made an unexpected appearance on 2GB on Friday evening to offer his regret.

"I was wrong, and I apologise," he told listeners.

"When these things happen, you've just got to man up, pivot, face it and apologise for it.

"We don't want that sort of offence to be given in 2019. I accept it's careless. I accept it's wrong.

"She's both a politician and a mother."

Jacinda Ardern said: "I think revenge is best served through a Bledisloe Cup". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nine Entertainment last week said it wouldn't try to rein in Jones and his fellow talkback shock jocks when it takes full ownership of Macquarie Radio.

But Macquarie Radio said on Sunday it was prepared to tear up the star's multimillion-dollar contract if he repeated "commentary of this nature".

The company only re-signed Mr Jones on a lucrative two-year contract in May following months of tense negotiations.

Koala Mattress, Anytime Fitness and Volkswagen are some of the latest brands to cut ties with Jones' radio show.

"Koala has cut ties with Alan Jones … We're a significant buyer in the medium, and it's something we should have done earlier," the company posted on Twitter.

"Climate change is real, violence against women starts with words and the bloke has had too many chances … @2GB873 time to wake up."

Anytime Fitness also withdrew its advertising spend from Macquarie Radio on Monday, joining the likes of ME Bank, Snooze, Bing Lee and Amart amid rising backlash over Jones' remarks.

"The comments made last week by Alan Jones regarding Jacinda Ardern (sic) do not represent our view or values," Anytime Fitness said in a Facebook post.

"For this reason, we pulled all our advertising from 2GB (Macquarie Radio) last Friday and do not have any further advertising planned with the station."

Responding on its Facebook page to people threatening to sell their cars or choose another make for their next, Volkswagen Australia said it had "ceased all advertisements with 2GB" from Monday.