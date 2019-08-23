One of the country's biggest DHBs has investigated the rise of "superbugs" that can't be easily treated with antibiotics - and concluded the deadly threat is on our doorstep. Nicholas Jones reports.

Newborns are vulnerable to deadly "superbugs" that could also make life-saving transplant surgeries impossible, a confidential report by a major DHB has warned.

Auckland District Health Board leaders have had a closed door briefing on the threat from bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics, and been told such bugs are already endemic in some hospitals in the Pacific Islands.

A leading expert told the Weekend Herald the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.