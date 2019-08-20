The man who became famous for the amateur facial tattoo of his nickname "Devast8" has admitted breaching a protection order.

Mark Cropp first made headlines when he spoke to the Herald in 2017 about struggling to find a job because of the extensive tattoo - which he said was created during a heavy night of drinking in jail.

Today, he admitted that on April 15 while a protection order was in force against him he entered onto the land occupied by the protected person.

Two charges, one related to impeding breathing and the other to wilful damage of a cellphone were dismissed after no evidence was offered in the Pukekohe District Court today.

He had earlier admitted possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis utensils.

Earlier this year, he admitted a charge of presenting an imitation firearm on June 14, 2018.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.