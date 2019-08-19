A Givealittle page has been set up for Bianca Buckley, the partner of Raglan shooting victim Sean McKinnon.

The page was created by members of a close knit surfing community that formed on social media, called Ultimate Surf Bettys - of which Buckley is a member.

Page creator Lynne Hunt explained how the all-female group were rocked by the tragic event and wanted to do something to show love and support for Buckley.

"When all of this happened and it came to our attention that is was Bianca, a lot of us felt lost and absolutely heartbroken for her," she said.

Advertisement

"I felt we needed to do something to let her know that we are here and love and support her, but also to let her know that at a time when I'm sure she is questioning everything about humans, that there is a lot of good and love in the world - and we are wrapping our arms around her in the best possible way."

Hunt said she had contacted a close friend of Buckley's who confirmed the page had her blessing.

All funds raised will go towards "whatever she needs", Hunt said.

Sean McKinnon, right, was shot and killed by an intruder as the couple camped near Raglan. Photo / Supplied

"Whether it be a trip back to her home country, or anywhere that may help to bring some solace - or potentially for any form of support that may be needed in the aftermath of this tragedy," she said.

Raglan shooting:

Sean McKinnon's body was found in his rented campervan at Gordonton, north of Hamilton, at 8am last Friday, sparking a homicide investigation.

The 33-year-old had been on a surfing holiday with his Canadian fiancee Bianca Buckley, who is a midwife at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland.

The pair were free-camping at the remote Te Toto Gorge carpark in the hills south of Raglan overnight on Thursday when McKinnon was allegedly shot.

Buckley escaped and ran 2km in bare feet on a bush road to raise the alarm.

Advertisement

A 23-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested on Friday night by armed police.

He has been charged with murder, robbery causing grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court on August 27.

'Massive concern' for freedom campers:

Hunt said when something like this happens in New Zealand, it shocks people "to their core".

"We are absolutely heartbroken, and there was also a realisation of how easy it could have been any one of us," she said.

"For any form on freedom camping it is a massive concern. Obviously this is something that New Zealand is renowned for - something we all love doing is parking up at the beach and waking up to the surf.

"So it is definitely a worry and I think it will have put that concern in many people's minds.

"But I also feel that to a certain extent we have to keep it in perspective that hopefully it was a random attack and at least somebody was brought to justice pretty quick."

• Go to Sending love to Bianca Buckley on Givealittle to donate.