Two young women were trapped in their car for more than half an hour with serious injuries after the vehicle rolled off the road early this morning in Massey.

The crash happened on Triangle Rd between Lincoln Park Rd and Makora about 1.15am, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden said the car had rolled and two people were trapped in the vehicle.

The fire service was called at 1.45am and the pair were freed by 2am, he said.

Fire crews attended from Henderson and Te Atatu, and used the jaws of life to cut off the roof of the car and extricate the pair.

A specialist lighting unit from FENZ also attended the scene, Radden said.