Police in Christchurch are hunting three men after an aggravated robbery at a suburban liquor store.

The trio were caught on security video footage smashing their way into the Woodham Rd Liquor Store - on the corner of Woodham Rd and Gloucester St - about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Police released the images late last night; appealing to the public for anyone who might recognise the men.

The aggravated robbery took place at the Woodham Road Liquor Store, in Linwood, on Saturday night. Photo / Google

At least one of the men was armed with a hammer with a bright yellow handle.

Advertisement

All three are seen wearing long pants and hooded sweatshirts or jackets. Their faces are covered with bandannas.

One of the men is seen smashing his way through the panel of a door, with glass left shattered on the floor.

Police said they stole cash and cigarettes. The amount of money they made off with has not been revealed by authorities.

The men fled in a stolen white Mazda Demio vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 105 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.