Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital just over an hour apart after a brawl in the Queenstown CBD this morning.

Police were called to Camp St just before 2.30am where one person was found with serious injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said that person was taken by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital and then flown to Dunedin Hospital.

An hour later, St John was called to St Georges Ave where a second patient was found in a serious condition, and was also flown to Dunedin.

It is understood both may have been stabbed.

A police spokeswoman said it was believed both people were injured in the same attack.

One resident spoken to by the Otago Daily Times believed the fight had been near the Village Green.

A cordon was in place while police investigated the scene this morning, but was removed by 8.30.

Police would be reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the area.