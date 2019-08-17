A man is in police custody after a woman was found dead at a Kapiti address last night.

Emergency services were called to Marine Parade, Paraparaumu at 8pm last night after a "serious incident".

When they arrived they located the body of a woman.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said a man was in police custody and was helping officers with the investigation.

Advertisement

He expected the man, in his 40s, to face "serious charges".

Police cordon on the corner of Marine Parade and Howell St, Paraparaumu Beach, where a woman was killed last night. Photo / David Haxton

"The arrested man and the deceased woman were known to each other, and police would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident," McKee said.

"Police remain at an address on Marine Parade and at an address in Raumati today conducting scene examinations."

The woman's name has not been released.