A body has been discovered in a mountain bike park this morning.

A police communications spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post that someone had been discovered "deceased" near Nursery Rd in the mountain bike park at Waipa off one of the trails.

She said police received a call about 10am today alerting them to the body.

Emergency services were in attendance.

A mountain bike rider in the area said there was police tape up and it "doesn't look good".

He said the police had blocked off the Te Huinga trail which leads there.

More to come.