Police are briefing media on the latest update in the search for the man who gunned down Australian tourist Sean McKinnon in Raglan in the early hours of Friday morning.

McKinnon, of Victoria, and his Canadian partner Bianca Buckley, were in their rental campervan at the scenic Te Toto Gorge carpark when they were woken by a stranger banging on the window.

Buckley, a midwife at Counties Manukau DHB, ran two kilometres on a dark, rugged road to find help after she watched in horror as her fiance was shot.

"He was erratic, had asked for help," a resident who comforted the woman told the Weekend Herald.

Advertisement

"The partner [McKinnon] said they could help and tried to defuse the situation. The assailant guy was looking for the keys, he wanted to get away. He wanted to get back to Hamilton."

The resident on Whaanga Rd, who did not want to be named, said the woman told her she did not see a gun.

"She had just woken up out of a deep sleep to a commotion. Her partner was half asleep, fumbling to try and get the keys.

"Then something happened. Her boyfriend changed his tone. He was less calm and the guy [offender] just seemed to shift in that moment. Then he smashed the window with the barrel of the gun and put the gun through the window and shot him twice."

Sean McKinnon, 33, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning after a gunman tried to take the rental campervan he and his partner were sleeping in. Photo / Facebook

The killer told Buckley he wasn't going to shoot her, the resident said.

"He pushed her out of the van. She asked if she could get some clothes because she was naked.

"She got herself out of the van, got her clothes on and hid."

When Buckley thought the gunman was gone she fled barefoot down the gravelly road, lit by a full moon.

Advertisement

The resident, a mother new to the area, said she and her partner were woken after 3am by someone banging on the back door.

"It was really surreal. She was really calm. She said that her partner had been shot and that her van had been stolen.

"I think she was pretty sure [McKinnon] wasn't alive at that point."

Police have been searching the carpark of the Te Toto Gorge lookout on Whaanga Rd, south of Raglan, for evidence. Photo / Alan Gibson

The resident wrapped the woman in blankets and gave her a hot water bottle and a cup of coffee. She had cuts to her face, and her jeans were bloodstained.

The resident called 111 while her partner tried to calm their young daughter who was woken by their barking dogs. It was more than an hour before police arrived.

"We talked about simple stuff. She talked about their relationship. They had plans to move to Australia after she'd done her stuff and build a life together.

"[She talked about] how he was such a sweet guy. He had only just gotten here."

Buckley is from Halifax in Novia Scotia and studied at universities in Montreal and Queensland. She works at Middlemore Hospital and lives in Auckland.

McKinnon, 33, grew up around Warrnambool in Victoria's southwest. The pair got engaged around Christmas 2017, according to their social media.

McKinnon's sister, Emmeline, 39, said she was haunted at the thought of his "terrifying" final moments.

"I feel sheer helplessness. As an older sister I wish I could have been there to defend and protect him," she said.

"It's a horrible thought to know he was alone when he died."

Emmeline said Sean was a world traveller who lived for surfing, friends and family.

"He did everything with a smile," Emmeline said.

"He was devastatingly handsome and a caring, sensitive young man, even as a boy. He would always tell you he loved you and would give you a hug.

"He had a great sense of humour."

She wanted his killer to know he had devastated their lives forever.

"You took away someone deeply loved and treasured," she said.

"When you're from a big family, it's your greatest fear to lose a brother or sister.

"It's a tragedy we have to carry with us the rest of our lives."