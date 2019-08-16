A man has been arrested outside an Auckland mosque, sparking fears in the community about another shooting attack.

Worshippers leaving the mosque reportedly ran for cover when shots were heard.

However, police said in a statement there were no shots fired and the arrest was unrelated to the mosque.

"We have arrested a person outside of a mosque who had a warrant to arrest but this was in no way related to the mosque," police said in a statement.

A worker in a business near the Pakuranga mosque said people had been coming into his store saying they had heard shots being fired and police cars in the area.

