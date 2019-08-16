The Coalition NZ Party, led by Hannah Tamaki, cannot register as a political party.

The Electoral Commission has ruled that the name and logo of the party was likely to mislead or confuse voters.

"The word coalition has a specific meaning in elections and politics and means a grouping or alliance of multiple parties. Under MMP, governments are usually coalitions and it is common to refer to governments as 'the coalition'," a spokesperson for the commission said.

"The commission decided the name Coalition New Zealand could confuse voters, lead them to think they are voting for a grouping of other parties, or that they are voting for a party associated with the government of the day.

"Apart from the name and accompanying logo, other parts of Coalition New Zealand's application were in order. The party can reapply for registration with a different name and logo."

Tamaki, alongside her husband Destiny Church leader Bishop Brian Tamaki, launched the party in May.

She said it was not a going to be a Christian party, but would be aimed at a "silent majority" of New Zealanders who are believed to be unhappy with where society is heading.

"Let it be clear, Coalition Party is not a Christian Party," Tamaki said at the party's launch.

Tamaki has been contacted for comment.