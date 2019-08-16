A letter written in jail by accused Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant has been handed to police for investigation, the Department of Corrections says.

The department has been in damage control this week after it was revealed Tarrant had managed to send two letters from prison that could have been withheld by prison authorities, including one to a far-right contact in Russia who posted the message online.

A spokeswoman for Corrections on Friday confirmed another letter - one that had been withheld – had been passed on to police for further investigation.

She would not say on what grounds the letter had been referred or what it contained.

Advertisement

Police said they were liaising with Corrections about prison letters, but declined to comment further.

The accused gunman has sent a total nine letters from jail, two which were stopped by prison authorities and seven - including some to his mother - which were released.

In one letter posted online, he wrote about his political and social views but said he could not go into great detail about his regrets or feelings "as the guards will confiscate my letter if I do [to use as evidence]".

Part of the letter included what has been described as a "call to arms".

Corrections chief executive Christine Stevenson has said it should not have made it out and that Tarrant had been stopped from sending further mail pending a review.

Corrections has said it's also change its policies on checking mail, including going through a series of teams and experts before getting Stevenson's sign-off.

"I do not have confidence in our existing processes for reviewing and assessing of prisoners' mail, and I have called for an immediate review into this practice," she said.

Sending mail is legal right for prisoners under the current law, but authorities may withhold letters on some grounds.

Advertisement

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says Cabinet will discuss the legislation when it meets on Monday.

He declined to comment on the police investigation on Friday.