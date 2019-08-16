BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett's look at the week that brought bad news for Fonterra, word soup from Winston Peters, and a diet of socks for the PM at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Monday: Keeping up with the Joneses – or was that the Jacksons?

Employment Minister Willie Jackson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Employment Minister Willie Jackson had his debut alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the release of the new employment strategy.

It is such a rare occurrence even Ardern got a bit confused, referring to Jackson at one point as "Minister Jones".

She was oblivious to her mistake until Jackson himself objected and noted he and Shane Jones were

