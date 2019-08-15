A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Auckland's Onehunga.

The woman died despite being given CPR by emergency services at the crash site, which is across the road from the Onehunga Fire Station.

A photograph from the scene shows firefighters tending to a person lying on the ground next to a large white truck cab.

A man and a woman could be seen just to the side of the footpath as another man was crouched against a power pole with his head in his arms.

Police and emergency crews attended the incident at the corner of Onehunga Mall and Mt Smart Rd at 10.40am. .

ROAD CLOSED - ONEHUNGA MALL, ONEHUNGA - 11:05AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Onehunga Mall, between Mt Smart Rd and Trafalgar St, is NOW CLOSED. Expect delays to traffic and bus services along this route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AmwXrpZ3ew — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 15, 2019

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road is currently closed on Onehunga Mall between Trafalgar St and Mt Smart Rd.