Police are investigating a serious incident in Raglan early this morning.

There is a heavy police presence south of the beach town.

It is understood the incident took place at the Te Toto Gorge, near the Karioi Summit Track.

A spokeswoman for St John ambulance said police requested their assistance around 3.15am this morning but shortly afterwards they were stood down and did not attend.

A man at the nearby Ruapuke Motor Camp said he heard a helicopter in the area about 7.30am.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to assist police at the scene on Whaanga Rd, Raglan. Further inquiries were referred to police.

The Kariori Track area.
