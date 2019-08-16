Letter of the week: John Werry, Emeritus Professor, University of Auckland

How uplifting to read the response of Sue Carter to her son's tragic death while in the care of the mental health unit at North Shore Hospital (Weekend Herald, August 10). Instead of the all too facile and common calumny heaped upon staff by parents, coroners, media, DHB management and so on, Sue has shown a true nobility of spirit in an all too rare recognition of the invidious role of mental health staff. Damned if they do, damned if they don't - and regularly assaulted withal.
