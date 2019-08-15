A woman and child reported missing in Auckland earlier this week have been found safe and well.

Police confirmed late last night that Maiarangi Te Waiti and a young girl said to be her daughter had been located.

Authorities had been looking for the pair since earlier this week.

Police also said last night that they had found another woman and child who were missing in Mt Maunganui.

Hazel Phillips, 27, and her 3-year-old daughter were reported missing on Wednesday night.

They were also found safe and well, police said.