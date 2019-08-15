Twenty vials of anaesthetic drugs are missing from Hutt Hospital.

They were taken last Tuesday from a resuscitation bay in the hospital's emergency department.

The drugs were in liquid form stored in glass or plastic vials.

They were taken while staff were attending a patient in the resuscitation bay, Hutt Valley DHB Chief Medical Officer Sisira Jayathissa said.

"These drugs are dangerous, and could cause harm or even death if taken outside a clinical setting.

"I urge anyone who has these drugs, or comes across them, to immediately hand them in to Hutt Hospital, any New Zealand hospital, or the Police," she said.

The drugs are:

• Propofol (anaesthetic)

• Etomidate (anaesthetic)

• Rocuronium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic)

• Suxamethonium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic)

• Tracurium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic).