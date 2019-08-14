A multiple vehicle crash is causing delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway early this morning.

Emergency services are working to clear the site on State Highway 1, citybound, just after the Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash happened about 6.30am. It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:30AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes CITYBOUND after Upper Harbour Hwy on-ramp. Pass with extra care and expect long delays this morning. Consider delaying your journey.

Road cameras show at least three vehicles - including a van - blocking the middle lanes.

Congestion is building in the area as a result of the crash and people are being warned to expect long delays this morning.

"Pass with extra care...consider delaying your journey,'' NZTA said.