A Kiwi criminal and Comanchero member bashed a former friend and associate so badly he required multiple surgeries - all because he wanted to leave the Australian gang.

Vincent Meyer - the son of the feared Comanchero member Norm Meyer, arrived at a former friend and gang member's workplace in Melbourne before unleashing a flurry of punches and kicking and stomping on the motionless victim.

CCTV captured the terrifying footage, with the victim suffering fractures to both arms, each of which required surgery, as well as head and facial injuries from the gruesome 45-second gutless attack.

Detective De Santo said at the time two Comancheros had broken the man's arms and inflicted "serious facial injuries", leaving him in a very serious condition.

"The assault was over … a former member of the Comancheros (attempting) to disassociate himself from the club," he said.

"The assault happened in broad daylight in the presence of ... people who work for (the victim) and members of the public in the street."

The attack happened in July 2014, with Meyer's co-offender Hawre Sherwani receiving six years' jail.

Meyer, who lives in Australia, managed to drag his court appearance out and during that time fled to the UK before making his way to New Zealand in June 2018 on a false passport.

Meyer's life on the run came to an end when New Zealand officials captured the gang member after his bogus passport was identified.

Meyer pleaded guilty in the Manukau District Court to one charge of possessing a false New Zealand passport.

On September 12, 2018, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail. He was extradited to Australia in April this year.

Meyer is currently before the courts for his attack on the former Comanchero member.

It remains unclear why he carried out the attack on the former member.

The victim told police it had been a "payback" attack.

Bikie clubs are known to charge exiting members a $10,000 fee or alternatively they can hand over their patch and motorbike.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

He is expected to be deported to New Zealand upon carrying out his sentence in Victoria.