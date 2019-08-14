A high-profile national sports coach is under police investigation following allegations of sexual violations against young girls.

Members of the sporting community he has been part of for more than a decade have told the Herald they are angry he was allowed to coach age-group teams despite "lots of rumours" about his behavior.

Until recently the man, who cannot be named yet for legal reasons, was contracted a national sporting body to coach national age-group teams.

His wide-ranging CV also includes stints as coaches for several clubs in the upper North Island and a number of high schools, including a

