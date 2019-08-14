Time can't pass fast enough for Grace Lauina this morning because she picks up the keys to her first home at noon today.

The Auckland mother-of-two, who is expecting another child with husband Mativa in December, will take the final step from a childhood in state housing onto the property ladder.

Her father Reverend Sefo Silipa always dreamed of buying a house for his family to inherit, but laboured under the financial pressure of supporting relatives in Samoa. Then, five years ago, tragedy struck.

He lost his life savings to a scam he thought was helping him save for a

