The Corrections Minister is demanding answers after the man accused of the Christchurch mosque shootings was wrongly able to send a letter from prison.

A handwritten letter signed by 28-year-old accused Christchurch gunman is circulating the internet.

He writes about his political and social views but says he cannot go into great detail about his regrets or feelings "as the guards will confiscate my letter if I do (to use as evidence)".

"Thanks for the postage stamps as well, they are the only two pieces of colour in my otherwise grey cell. I will have to hide them from the guards."

It's understood to be a response to a letter sent to the alleged Christchurch mosque killer by a person named Alan who is said to live in Russia.

In the letter, the alleged gunman talks about his travels in Russia and refers to it as his "favourite place in the world". He says he wishes he could visit Russia again someday but "life isn't about travelling".

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is demanding answers about why the accused gunman was able to send the letter. Photo / Stephen Parker

Corrections, in a statement, says it acknowledges that "this letter should have been withheld".

"Corrections is legislatively required to manage prisoners in accordance with the provisions set out in the Corrections Act 2004 and our international obligations for the treatment of all prisoners," a Corrections spokeswoman said.

Every prisoner had legislatively required minimum entitlements under the Corrections Act.

"One of these minimum entitlements is to send and receive mail. In accordance with section 108 of the Act, a Prison Director can only withhold a prisoner's mail in a very limited range of circumstances. Some letters have been withheld.

"We have made changes to the management of this prisoner's mail to ensure that our robust processes are as effective as we need them to be."

In a statement, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said his department should not have allowed the letter to be sent. He had asked questions about whether current laws were fit for purpose.

"We have never had to manage a prisoner like this before," he said.

He said New Zealanders would be surprised to hear this alleged offender was allowed to send and receive mail – "but there are rights every prisoner has under the law as it stands".

Corrections had the power to withhold some correspondence, Davis said.

"They have used this power to withhold some correspondence the prisoner has attempted to send, and some he was to receive."

Davis did not believe Corrections should have allowed the letter to be sent.

"I have made myself clear that this cannot happen again."

Revelations about the letter have emerged on the eve of the alleged shooter's next court appearance at the High Court at Christchurch.

The alleged killer faces 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges relate to the killing of 51 Muslims at Masjid Al Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday prayer on March 15.

Tomorrow is the five-month anniversary of the tragedy.