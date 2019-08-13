Emergency services are responding to two serious crashes in Christchurch.

One person has been seriously injured after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at about 2pm in a hotel carpark in Deans Ave.

In a separate incident, a second person also sustained serious injuries when they smashed into a commercial building on Antigua St at about 2.20pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of both crashes, and police say they are working to determine the circumstances.

"There is no disruption to traffic at this time and further information will be released about these incidents when possible," police say.