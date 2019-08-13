Former All Black Kevin Mealamu is planning a move into politics by standing for the Papakura Local Board at October's local body elections.

Mealamu is teaming up with five other candidates under the Papakura First banner for the six seats on the Papakura Local Board - one of 21 Local Boards at the local level of Auckland Council.

In a promotional video, Mealamu said he had been lucky enough to live in Papakura for 13 years with his family and running a gym in Takanini.

"I have a real passion for Papakura. Our kids went to school here, I coached at the local rugby club and my wife was a netball coach as well. We have a real passion for this place," said the 40-year-old.

Mealamu, who made 132 appearances for the All Blacks between 2002 and 2015, said he wanted to make young people feel proud of Papakura, for young families to feel safe, older people to feel included and a place that is diverse.

Mealamu, the grandson of Samoan immigrants, went to Aorere College in Papatoetoe and first played for Auckland in 1999. He also played for the Blues and the Chiefs.

Known for a hard-tackling approach as hooker, a humble member of the All Blacks leadership team, dedicated family man and practising Catholic, Mealamu has illustrated several children's books to raise money for Starship children's hospital.

The other members on the Papakura First ticket for the Local Board are the current deputy chairwoman Felicity Auva'a, David Arvidson, Jen Blakelock, Lance Watene and Andrew Webster.

Postal voting for the local body elections take place between September 20 and October 12.