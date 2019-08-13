A package containing a white substance has been presented at the Lower Hutt police station.

The front counter has been closed as a precaution after the package was presented, a police spokeswoman said.

It will be examined, she said in a statement.

A man working near the station on Kings Crescent said he could see a few police cars and some officers out on the street, but said it did not look like anything "major" was happening.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they were assisting police at the scene.