A person has died after a motorcycle collided with a car tonight in Napier.

Emergency services rushed to the serious crash on Kennedy Rd after they were called at 7.15pm.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist had died and they were in the process of contacting next of kin.

"We won't be releasing any more detail until the next of kin has been contacted," a police spokeswoman said.

Police say the road between Owen St and Jull St has been closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.