Police say they are investigating an altercation between adults that "ruined" a child's first birthday party in Browns Bay, Auckland, last month.

A woman claims she was threatened with a knuckle duster by a stranger outside the room she'd booked for her son's first birthday party on July 20.

The mother took to social media to describe how her son's party at the Magic Loft Playground, in Browns Bay, turned sour when another woman allegedly made people feel uncomfortable by standing around monitoring to ensure they all left on time for her booking.

One of the party guests reportedly made a remark about the woman's behaviour which led another man to appear and confront the guests outside the venue.

According to the distressed mother, the man showed threatening behaviour and was carrying what looked like a knuckle duster.

In a post now widely circulated on Facebook, the mother detailed her version of events.

"Soon after entering the room a lady continuously paced back and forth past our party room door looking at us making us feel rushed on time we had paid for for the room. She gave us the evils and made us feel very uncomfortable. We left the room at exactly 1.30pm. They weren't meant to arrive till 2pm as this is what time they booked the room," she wrote.

She says her guest, seeing the stranger pacing outside the party, asked her if she "would jump in [her] grave this quick".

"A very aggressive Chinese man was in our faces saying repeatedly, 'What did you say to my wife' ... we were all very scared for our safety ... he did not back down until the police arrived," she wrote on Facebook.

"My sister yelled 'oh my god what is that in your hand'. He had a knuckle buster with two blade type things weapon around his hand, ready to use it. At this point we were all very scared for our saftey," the woman described.

A friend of hers called the police while a member of staff reportedly tried to "calm the man".

"He did not back down or stop until the police arrived then he went to the other side of the car park and picked up a little child and played innocent victim."

The woman says the man "has gotten away with a slap on the wrist" and says she feels "let down" by North Shore police.

"What was the point in even calling them to get no reply, help or justice?" she wrote.

"As a result of this my son's first birthday party was ruined and I'm now scared to take my children out to public places. The hurt and stress caused has been a horrible nightmare."

Inspector Kevin McNaughton of the Waitematā East Police confirmed that police were called to the incident around 1.45pm on July 20.

They had difficulty getting a statement out of the man at the time as he spoke limited English.

However, they have since used a Mandarin-speaking police officer to get the man's version of events which "were very different from what police were told at the scene".

"Following our conversation with him, he alleges that his wife was verbally abused by the party members and after an altercation took place in the car park outside, he was assaulted.

"The alleged knuckle duster is in fact a key ring and the man says the reason it was in his other hand was because it had been ripped off his keys during the assault.

Police say they are in the process of gathering CCTV footage to investigate the matter further.